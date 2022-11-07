Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 18:46

Casting announced for West End show based on Wagatha Christie trial

The ‘verbatim production’ will seek to reveal what went on inside the courtroom.
Casting announced for West End show based on Wagatha Christie trial

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lucy May Barker will play Rebekah Vardy while Laura Dos Santos will play Coleen Rooney in a West End play about the “Wagatha Christie” legal battle.

The “verbatim production” has been adapted from a British High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy and will be directed by Lisa Spirling.

Barker is best known for her work on the stage and has played Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! in the West End and Ado Annie in Oklahoma! in a national touring production.

Lucy May Barker will play Rebekah Vardy (Kat Green/PA)

She also appeared in the film version of The Woman In Black and TV series including Doctors and Scoop!

Dos Santos trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda) and has had TV roles in Doctor Who, Wallander, Bad Girls and The Bill.

They will be joined by Jonathan Broadbent as Hugh Tomlinson, Vardy’s barrister, whose previous clients included the King, easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Misfits star Nathan McMullen and Sharan Phull, who previously appeared in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, will play multiple roles including Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy and Harpreet Robertson, a former family liaison officer at the Football Association who appeared before the court.

The casting of Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne is yet to be announced.

Laura Dos Santos will take the role of Coleen Rooney (Eleanor Lloyd Productions/Eilene Davidson Productions/PA)

The play will be produced by Eleanor Lloyd, who is behind the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Witness For The Prosecution currently running in London.

Theatre producer Eilene Davidson is also working on the project.

In the trial which gripped the nation this summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the post, which went viral in October 2019, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

The high-profile court case has already been secured for on-screen dramatisations, with Channel 4 creating a two-part film starring Michael Sheen, Chanel Cresswell and Natalia Tena.

The play will run at Wyndham’s Theatre between November 15th and January 10th.

More in this section

John Major and Tony Blair hit out at The Crown ahead of upcoming series John Major and Tony Blair hit out at The Crown ahead of upcoming series
Paul Mescal and Emma Thompson among Bifa nominees in gender-neutral categories Paul Mescal and Emma Thompson among Bifa nominees in gender-neutral categories
Winner of Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special crowned Winner of Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special crowned
david sherbornecoleen rooneyrebekah vardyshowbizwayne rooneymichael sheenwagathahugh tomlinsonjonathan broadbentlaura dos santoslucy may barker
Olivia Attwood: I’d rather walk back to England than not try in jungle trials

Olivia Attwood: I’d rather walk back to England than not try in jungle trials

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more