Texas to play Trinity College summer 2023 gig

Scottish alternative rock band Texas will play a headline gig at Trinity College's Summer Series next summer.

Inspired by the Wim Wenders classic, ‘Paris, Texas’ , the band were formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 1987 by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone and had a global hit with their debut single, ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’ in 1989, drawn from the critically acclaimed record, ‘Southside’.

To date, the band have sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Their latest album, Hi, is their 10th studio effort, included the singles 'Hi' and 'Mr Haze' and was released in May 2021.

Tickets for the gig — which will take place on June 26th 2023 — go on sale on November 11th, starting at €59.90.

In other gig announcements, Weird Al Yankovic will play The Helix venue on Februaru 10th, 2023.

Al, the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, brings his Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Dublin after successful tours of North America in 2018 and 2022.

Opening the show will be Al’s long-time friend (and The Vidiot From UHF co-star), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

Tickets start from €55 and go on sale on November 11th.

Macklemore returns to the 3Arena on March 3rd, 2023. Part of a 19-date European tour, the Seattle artist is touring his latest studio release 'Ben', which will drop on March 3rd.

Tickets for that gig go on general sale on November 10th, starting at €45.

Mancunian rapper Aitch will play Belfast and Cork next summer.

The 'Rain' artist plays Live at the Marquee on June 7th, and the Botanic Gardens the following day, June 8th.

Tickets are on sale on November 11th.

The Lumineers are also going on tour, and will stop at Dublin's St Anne's Park on June 2nd, 2023.

They'll be supported by Sigrid and Vance Joy.

The band have committed to a "climate positive tour".

Tickets go on sale from €49.90 on November 11th.