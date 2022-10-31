Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 12:41

Isle of Wight Festival announces four headliners for 2023

The event will return to Seaclose Park in June
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Robbie Williams, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Pulp will headline the Isle of Wight Festival next year.

Britpop band Pulp, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, will perform on the Friday night as part of their first run of live shows in a decade.

The three-day event will take place at Seaclose Park from June 15 to 18 after making its return in 2021 following a year off due to Covid-19.

(Isle of Wight Festival/PA)

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ezra will headline the Saturday night before The Chemical Brothers take over and close the evening.

Sunday will see former Take That star Williams bring an end to the festival while also making his debut there.

He said: “There is something magic about a British festival … us Brits know how to bring the energy.

“I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.”

The line-up will also include Blondie, the recently reformed Sugababes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, pop-rockers Scouting For Girls and OneRepublic.

Ivor Novello Awards 2017 – London
Jarvis Cocker with Pulp (Ian West/PA)

Former One Direction star Niall Horan will play the festival for the first time after establishing himself as a solo artist with two albums of rock, pop and Americana.

Pop performances will also come from James Bay, Mika, Ella Henderson and Anne-Marie.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce this line-up today and welcome truly iconic artists to the island in June.

“From era-defining bands and electric live performers, to chart-toppers and fresh new talent, the Isle of Wight Festival line-up showcases an exciting array of talent spanning 40 years of music.”

Last year’s event featured headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse.

The festival was originally founded as a counter-cultural event during the so-called Swinging Sixties and has evolved into one of the UK’s largest rock and pop gatherings.

Over the years it has hosted acts such as Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Jimi Hendrix.

