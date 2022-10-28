Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Santa Fe District Attorney has received the final report from the Sheriff’s Office into the incident on the Rust movie set, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A spokeswoman for the department said District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies would now begin a review of the information to make a “thoughtful, timely decision” about whether to bring charges in the case.

It comes less than a week on from the anniversary of the incident which took place on October 21, 2021.

Ms Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin was discharged.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency on Thursday, a spokeswoman said the DA’s focus remained on “pursuing justice” in the case.

“Today, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies received the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative report on the Rust movie set incident,” the statement read.

“The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.

“As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

It comes following an undisclosed settlement between Baldwin and the cinematographer’s estate, which was announced earlier this month.

Lawyers representing Ms Hutchins’ husband Matthew and their son Andros sued Baldwin and the film’s other producers for wrongful death in February.

The DA’s office previously said the settlement would have “no impact” on the ongoing criminal investigation.

Last week, Baldwin sharing a picture of Ms Hutchins on Instagram to mark the anniversary of her death, writing: “One year ago today…”