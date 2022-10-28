Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 06:56

Ant and Dec react to I’m A Celebrity cast reveal

Famous faces rumoured to be among the line-up are Jill Scott, Sue Cleaver, Olivia Attwood, Chris Moyles and Owen Warner.
Ant and Dec react to I’m A Celebrity cast reveal

By Naomi Clarke and Ellie Iorizzo, PA Entertainment Reporters

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have shared their reactions to the cast of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The video clip sees the presenting duo exude a mixture of shock, excitement and approval on discovering the contestants heading into the Australian jungle in November.

Donnelly (47) said of one celebrity: “She’s fun and feisty,” adding about another: “She would hate every minute of it.”

Meanwhile, McPartlin (46) said: “We knew we’d get you on there one of these days,” with Donnelly adding: “We saw him and he never let on. Sneaky boy.”

Speaking of a male celebrity, McPartlin added: “Now I can’t believe we’ve got him. You don’t know what you’ve let yourself in for my friend.”

On Thursday, former England footballer Jill Scott fuelled rumours she is the latest celebrity heading into the jungle as she was spotted arriving in Australia.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport by The Sun.

She is the fifth famous face who has been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped on Wednesday.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2018 – London
Sue Cleaver is among the celebrities rumored to be among the line-up for the forthcoming series (Ian West/PA)

The celebrity reality show is returning to its original jungle location after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in north Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The forthcoming series, which is launching on November 6th at 9pm, will see a new batch of famous faces undertake challenges and trials to secure food and treats for the group and avoid being voted out by the viewers.

ITV has not yet confirmed any of the contestants in the new line-up, saying it will do so in due course.

On Monday, the Australian set for the show was closed for 24 hours following reports of severe flooding in the area.

Global Radio’s Make Some Noise Day
Radio X DJ Chris Moyles was also pictured arriving at the airport on Wednesday. Photo: Ian West/PA

A spokeswoman for ITV told the PA news agency: “We closed the site for 24 hours as a precautionary measure due to the inclement weather.”

McPartlin and Donnelly are returning to host the popular show, with a recent trailer showing them jumping out of a helicopter back into the jungle.

The Geordie duo have hosted the reality programme since its launch in 2002, though McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

McPartlin and Donnelly also confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the show will return to compete.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches on Virgin Medai TV on November 6th at 9pm.

More in this section

Diana crash lead-up being filmed by Netflix’s The Crown, reports say Diana crash lead-up being filmed by Netflix’s The Crown, reports say
Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires' list following Adidas partnership loss Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires' list following Adidas partnership loss
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
australiashowbizi'm a celebrity..get me out of hereitvant mcpartlindeclan donnellyjill scottolivia attwoodchris moylesiacsue cleaverowen warner
BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more