Chris Tarrant getting flat for Ukrainian family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Chris Tarrant has said he is getting the Ukraine family who he has been hosting a flat, so they can be closer to the city centre.

The 76-year-old former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host added that his life has been “enhanced” by the addition to his household eight months ago.

Chris Tarrant, Angela Rippon and Noddy Holder during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tarrant told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday: “They’ve been with us since the beginning of the war. There’s a mum, a daughter and a little baby.

“They were sleeping on the floor of airports in Poland before they came to us. The actual exit from Ukraine is just a horror story.

“I’m getting them a flat which I’m paying for or whatever, because I really want them to be closer to the city centre (as I live in a rural area) so they can walk to the shops, pubs.”

The broadcaster and former radio DJ added: “They have enhanced my life these people. I mean I know I’ve had my own kids but this baby is so sweet.

“She was seven months, now if she had stayed she’d be on the front of a tank or something. I mean the idea of what happened and how they got away is just extraordinary.

“They are the sweetest people. They keep wanting to do things. (And I say) ‘You don’t need to’. They tided up my fishing shed. Nobody has tided my fishing shed in 30 years.”

Tarrant, who has recently fronted travel programme Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways, also said he had not watched former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s revival of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

He said: “Do you know I haven’t. I don’t know why. I did 700 shows and I only watched two of them, so why would I watch Jeremy’s (version)?

“I don’t watch game shows. I watch Netflix, Sky Sports, dramas, that’s it really. That’s about 24 hours.”

Tarrant also said the first time the popular game show was broadcast in 1998 was “really nerve wracking”.

He said he really knew Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was a hit after a lorry driver shouted “phone a friend” at him the next day.

He joked: “(I’ve heard the catchphrase) every single day of my life since.”

Tarrant also talked about Rishi Sunak’s first speech on becoming the new leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister following Liz Truss’ resignation.

He said: “Wasn’t that naff. Pathetic. (Looking at the) wrong camera…and like no emotion. It’s like Liz Truss.”