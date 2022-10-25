Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 11:46

Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision

Sean Stewart (42) shared an image of himself wearing a yellow neck brace and a hospital gown
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son shared on social media that he was “hit by a truck at a red light”.

Sean Stewart, who is the rock superstar’s first son with his first wife, Alana, posted a photograph to his Instagram story wearing a yellow neck brace, a hospital gown and a white face mask.

The 42-year-old captioned it: “I got hit by a truck at a red light. Hard out here on these streets.”

In December last year, Stewart and Sean pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from an altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The dispute involved security guard Jessie Dixon’s refusal to allow them into a private party at the hotel.

He said in court papers that Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and Sean shoved him.

Rod Stewart and children
Sir Rod Stewart embraces Kimberly (10) and Sean (nine), children from his marriage to Alana Hamilton (PA)

At the time, Stewart's lawyer Guy Fronstin said: “No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation.

“Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause.”

Stewart (77) is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

His hits include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re In My Heart, Hot Legs and Maggie May.

