Gordon Ramsay goes to Spain with Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix

The trio will ride in an RV across Andalusia and Galicia while cooking and doing flamenco dancing.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Gordon Ramsay will head to Spain with celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo and First Dates star Fred Sirieix for a new series of their road-trip show.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef, known for Hell’s Kitchen, is searching for the best seafood, wine and tapas the country has to offer in Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip.

The trio will ride in an RV across Andalusia and Galicia while cooking Spanish food, tasting jamon, and doing flamenco dancing.

“Here. We. Go. Again! Vamos! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain,” said Ramsay.

“Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay, dios mio (Oh my God)!”

ITV promises bromance and bickering in equal measure as part of the “unmissable culinary adventure”.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, said: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure.

“We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember, Spain won’t know what’s hit it!”

Two special episodes of the programme are due to air over the festive period.

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Unseen will serve up never-before-seen action from across earlier road trip episodes.

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Viva Espana returns in early 2023.

