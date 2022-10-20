Richard E. Grant and Jack Reynor part of Late Late Show lineup

Kenneth Fox

Hollywood actor Richard E. Grant will be on this week's Late Late Show to chat about his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness.

Richard lost his wife of 34 years Joan to cancer and describes the sadness and rawness that a terminal illness brings to a family.

It is a love story that spans the early days of their relationship when Richard was a waiter to the highs of being nominated for an Oscar.

Sing Street star Jack Reynor will be on the show speaking about being thrust into worldwide fame at just 21 years old.

He will talk about his new Prime Video show The Peripheral and why he will never swap beautiful Blessington for the Hollywood Hills.

Meanwhile, comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher will discuss his personal story of mental illness and why he wants to share his experience after a stay in hospital earlier this year saved his life.

From life in a refugee camp in Iraq to hurling in Croke Park for Leitrim, Zak Moradi will discuss the power of sport and the importance of community.

Ryan will meet some of the remarkable children together with their mothers and fathers who communicate through Lámh, a manual sign language, and are taking part in a landmark children's television programme on RTÉjr called Dizzy Deliveries.

There will also be music from cutting-edge rapper Malaki performing his new single, while Susan O’Neill returns with a song from her current EP.