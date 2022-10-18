James Corden ‘apologises’ after being barred from New York restaurant

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 10:34

The Late Late Show host can now return to Balthazar in Manhattan.
By Alex Green and Michael Bedigan, PA

The manager of a New York restaurant who banned James Corden from his establishment has said “all is forgiven” after reportedly receiving an apology from the actor and comedian.

Keith McNally briefly barred Corden from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday after alleging that he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

On Tuesday he rescinded the ban after claiming to have received a call from the star.

 

He wrote on Instagram: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***** up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.

“So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”

In an earlier post, McNally said he had “86’d” Corden for his alleged behaviour.

Film Is GREAT Reception – Los Angeles
James Corden is reported to have phoned restaurant manager Keith McNally to apologise (Ian West/PA)

Eighty-six-ing a customer is a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

Corden announced in April that he was stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show in the US.

He is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.

