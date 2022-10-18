Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 06:29

James Corden banned from New York restaurant for alleged ‘abusive’ behaviour

The manager of Balthazar said Corden was a ‘hugely gifted comedian’ but a ‘tiny cretin of a man’ as he shared details of his alleged behaviour online.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

James Corden has been banned from a New York restaurant due to his alleged “abusive” behaviour of staff.

The manager of Balthazar said Corden was a “hugely gifted comedian” but a “tiny cretin of a man” as he shared details of the alleged incidents online.

Keith McNally posted parts of a manager’s report on Instagram, accusing Corden of being “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man, and the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” Mr McNally wrote.

“I don’t often 86 a customer. today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.”

Eighty-six-ing a customer is a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

In his post Mr McNally went on to share details of “the funny man’s treatment of my staff”, adding that Corden had behaved “similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back”.

During one alleged incident earlier this month, Corden had begun “yelling like crazy” and repeatedly told a server “you can’t do your job”.

The report added that the server “was very shaken” but “continued to finish her shift.”

Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.

