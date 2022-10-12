Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 12:30

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island

The 28-year-old TV and radio presenter takes over the hosting duties from Laura Whitmore
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island, ITV has announced.

The 28-year-old TV and radio presenter takes over from Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

Jama will begin her hosting duties when the hit ITV2 dating show returns to screens for its ninth series early next year.

She said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows.

 

“I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Next year will see two series of Love Island, the first in South Africa early in 2023, and the second once again in Majorca during the summer.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming and acquisitions and controller at ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy.

“In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Whitmore (37) began presenting the show, and its spin-off series Aftersun, in 2020 after the death of former Love Island host Flack.

