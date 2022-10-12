Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell among Late Late Show guests

Kenneth Fox

The stars of The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan will all be on the Late Late Show this Friday night.

Brendan O'Carroll will also join Ryan to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown.

He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mammy Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland's first female Labour TD.

The first-ever hurling ball and the plaque that drove Armagh to victory in the 2002 All-Ireland Football Final are just some of the famous GAA objects we will be looking at with historian Dr Siobhán Doyle that have helped make the GAA the global success it is today.

Writer, designer and proud Kerryman Paul Galvin joins Ryan on the couch to discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.

Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough.

There will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical.