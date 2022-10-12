Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 11:07

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell among Late Late Show guests

Brendan O'Carroll will also join Ryan to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown.
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell among Late Late Show guests

Kenneth Fox

The stars of The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan will all be on the Late Late Show this Friday night.

Brendan O'Carroll will also join Ryan to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown.

He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mammy Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland's first female Labour TD.

The first-ever hurling ball and the plaque that drove Armagh to victory in the 2002 All-Ireland Football Final are just some of the famous GAA objects we will be looking at with historian Dr Siobhán Doyle that have helped make the GAA the global success it is today.

Writer, designer and proud Kerryman Paul Galvin joins Ryan on the couch to discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.

Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough.

There will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical.

More in this section

Martine McCutcheon shares heartbreak following death of brother aged 31 Martine McCutcheon shares heartbreak following death of brother aged 31
Accuser Anthony Rapp says he ‘never wanted a career like Kevin Spacey’s’ Accuser Anthony Rapp says he ‘never wanted a career like Kevin Spacey’s’
Meghan: 'I’ve been called crazy and hysterical' Meghan: 'I’ve been called crazy and hysterical'
gaabrendan gleesonlate late showcolin farrellbrendan o'carrollthe banshees of inisherin
RTÉ commercial arm cashes in on success of Kin and GAAGo

RTÉ commercial arm cashes in on success of Kin and GAAGo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more