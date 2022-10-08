Today FM, Red FM and WLF RM receive top plaudits at IMRO awards

Muireann Duffy

Today FM took home the Full-Service Station of the Year award from the 2022 IMRO radio awards on Friday night.

The event, held at Kilkenny's Lyrath Estate Hotel, was the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

Cork's Red FM was chosen as Music Station of the Year, while the final big winner on the night was WLR FM, which received the Local Station of the Year prize.

Three Hall of Fame inductees were also recognised: RTÉ Radio 1's Rachael English, Keith Finnegan from Galway Bay FM, and the late Albert Fitzgerald from Midlands 103.

Newstalk's Off The Ball won the top award in the Full-Service Sports Programme category, alongside the station's Nathan Murphy who was named the Full-Service Sports Broadcaster of the Year.

News Broadcaster of the Year went to BBC Radio Ulster's Declan Harvey, and Frank Greaney from Newstalk took home the News Reporter of the Year title.

The Radio Moment of the Year went to Sarah McInerney's Drivetime exchange with Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov.

"On behalf of IMRO, I would like to give my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this year’s IMRO Radio Awards," chairperson Eleanor McEvoy said.

"We all witnessed over the course of the last three years just how much we relied on radio to keep us informed, connected, and entertained during very challenging times.

"The winners of these awards have been chosen because of their excellence in broadcasting, and I would like to say a profound thanks to them for their service to radio in Ireland."