Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 17:42

Dwayne Johnson rules out running for US President

The Rock, whose latest film is DC Comics movie Black Adam, said he would rather spend his time “being a daddy”.
Dwayne Johnson rules out running for US President

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Dwayne Johnson has said him running in the US presidential election is “off the table”.

The action star, known as The Rock, added he would rather spend his time “being a daddy” to his daughters.

Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor of California, and Ronald Reagan, who became US President, both made the leap from acting into politics.

When 50-year-old Johnson was asked if he would run for president, he told CBS Sunday Morning: “It is off the table, yes. It’s off the table.

“I will say this as it requires the B-side to this, I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.

“And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years, my first daughter’s growing up in these critical (times), at this critical time in her life and that’s what the presidency will do.

“So, my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great but the number one thing I want to be is (a) daddy. That’s it.”

Johnson has one daughter with bodybuilder and entrepreneur Dany Garcia in 2001, whom he later divorced.

His wife Lauren Hashian, daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, gave birth to two more daughters in 2015 and 2018.

The star’s latest film is the DC blockbuster Black Adam, scheduled for a UK release of October 21.

He plays Teth Adam, the protagonist of the movie, which is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi.

More in this section

Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’ Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’
Damian Browne to appear on Late Late Show after transatlantic rowing triumph Damian Browne to appear on Late Late Show after transatlantic rowing triumph
Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on a skateboard for Saturday Night Live Brendan Gleeson causes havoc on a skateboard for Saturday Night Live
showbizdwayne johnsonjohnsondcus politics
Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at the start of my career

Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at the start of my career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more