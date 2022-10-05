Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 18:00

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

The former islanders are expecting their first baby together.
Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram showing Fury popping a balloon featuring gold lettering saying “Boy or girl?”.

The clip showed the balloon bursting open to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo have a daughter on the way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Using emojis, Hague captioned her post “OUR LITTLE… ANGEL.”

Hague and Fury met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple received numerous messages from well-wishers, including fellow former Love Island contestants Amy Hart and Rosie Williams.

YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker added: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series, with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.

More in this section

Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation
Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness
New RTÉ panel series Monday Night Live to examine cost-of-living crisis New RTÉ panel series Monday Night Live to examine cost-of-living crisis
love islandshowbizmolly-mae haguehaguetommy fury
Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more