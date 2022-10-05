Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal gender of unborn child

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram showing Fury popping a balloon featuring gold lettering saying “Boy or girl?”.

The clip showed the balloon bursting open to reveal pink confetti, indicating the duo have a daughter on the way.

Using emojis, Hague captioned her post “OUR LITTLE… ANGEL.”

Hague and Fury met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple received numerous messages from well-wishers, including fellow former Love Island contestants Amy Hart and Rosie Williams.

YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker added: “Awww she’s going to be gorgeous.”

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series, with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.