Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 18:03

US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins

The Oscar-winning actress revealed the news during an appearance on Good Morning America.
US actress Hilary Swank announces she is expecting twins

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

US actress Hilary Swank has announced she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, revealed the pregnancy news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

She told the show’s hosts: “I’m so happy to share it with you, and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom”.

After receiving applause from the studio, she added: “I’m going to be a mom – and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Million Dollar Baby actress also shared her happiness at being able to finally share the news, saying: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

She also shared a video clip on Instagram of her pointing at her baby bump and wrote: “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations including Kate Hudson who said “What what what!!! Yeah congrats my friend”.

Swank married entrepreneur Schneider in 2018 after less than two years of dating.

The actress had her breakthrough role starring as Julie Pierce in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid and went on to feature in a string of popular films including romantic drama P.S. I Love You.

She also received an Oscar for her roles in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.

More in this section

Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation Apple TV+ confirm release of Will Smith’s runaway slave drama Emancipation
Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness
New RTÉ panel series Monday Night Live to examine cost-of-living crisis New RTÉ panel series Monday Night Live to examine cost-of-living crisis
showbizbabypregnancyhilary swankswank
Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

Viola Davis wants new film to encourage people to tap into ‘warrior spirit’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more