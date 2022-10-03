Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 12:00

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

The blaze affected the city’s 25 Peverell Street, where the Hollywood star has visited twice in recent years
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

AP Reporters

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area.

The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday, but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live.

Mark Wahlberg said 25 Peverell Street was ‘where it all began’ (PA)

Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie Wonderland in 2018 and 2019.

In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started”.

The homes affected by Sunday’s fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple-decker, a family home that is common in the city.

“It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches,” the fire commissioner told WCVB-TV. “It’s a very tight street.”

Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire. He estimated damage to the buildings at $2 million.

More in this section

Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered Rare photographs of The Beatles playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club uncovered
Brian O'Driscoll and Jamie Lee Curtis among this week's Late Late Show guest Brian O'Driscoll and Jamie Lee Curtis among this week's Late Late Show guest
Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance
usdigitalbostonwahlbergdonnie wahlbergmark wahlberg
The Simpsons’ producer: Boris Johnson was a character right for satire

The Simpsons’ producer: Boris Johnson was a character right for satire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more