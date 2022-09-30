Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 11:07

Trevor Noah announces departure from The Daily Show after seven years

The South-African television presenter and comedian said the experience on Comedy Central had been ‘something I never expected’.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Trevor Noah has announced he will be stepping down as host of The Daily Show after seven years at the helm.

The South African television presenter and comedian said the experience on Comedy Central had been “something I never expected” but that he felt “like it was time”.

Revealing the news personally during the latest episode of the US talk-show he said he was “filled with gratitude” and thanked audiences in the studio, at home, and around the world.

“I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us – it was a crazy bet to make,” he said.

“What a journey it’s been, every single one of you who comes to support us every single day, everyone who has watched the show and it’s grown all around the world.

“I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, it’s been absolutely amazing, it’s something I never expected.”

He continued: “I realised after seven years, my time is up… but in the most beautiful way.

“I’ve loved hosting the show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together… but after seven years I feel like it’s time you know?”

Noah said that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring” and that he wanted to go back to “being everywhere doing everything”.

“I want to say thank you… because man, I never dreamed I would be here.”

“I couldn’t have done it without you and I wouldn’t have wanted to without you. You’ve made this one of the best experiences of my life.”

Noah took over as host of The Daily Show from fellow US comedian Jon Stewart in September 2015, continuing the strong focus on political and news-based satire.

During his own tenure he made stylistic changes and increased more millennial-based references, impersonations and characterizations for his comedy on the show.

Noah’s departure from the popular late-night show follows that of British host James Corden, who announced in April he would be leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

