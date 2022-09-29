Line-up for this week's Late Late Show announced

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis will be on Friday's Late Late Show to speak about her upcoming film 'Halloween Ends'.

Curtis is well-known for her performances in blockbusters such as 'Knives Out', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Blue Steel'. She'll be speaking to Tubridy about she feels about being part of one of the most revered horror franchises in film history.

Curtis will join Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ 1, where she'll also chat about what it was like to be the officiant for her daughter's wedding, and why it's important to be an advocate for inclusively.

Author, comedian, presenter, and Bandon’s favourite son, Graham Norton will be trading roles this Friday, turning from presenter to guest on the show. He'll catch up with Ryan to speak about everything from his love of West Cork, to life as a novelist, and his brand-new book Forever Home.

For sports fans, Brian O'Driscoll will be on the programme to speak about a very pertinent question: when, as an elite athlete, the time comes to retire, what comes next?

O'Driscoll tackles the question in a new documentary with psychologist and RTÉ Sport presenter Richie Sadlier.

Podcast hosts The 2 Johnnies, fresh from selling out Dublin's 3 Arena, will also be on the couch, They'll speak about their most recent adventure in America for a new television production, Johnny B's viral 'catfish' experience, and their RTÉ 2FM radio show.

Founding member of 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group Stephen Teap and campaigner Lorraine Walsh will speak about the great Vicky Phelan in light of a new documentary, 'Vicky', which is released in cinemas next weekend.

There will be music, too: Ella Henderson and Cian Ducrot will perform their new pop hit, 'All For You'.