The Crown series five launch date confirmed

The fifth series stars Dominic West as Charles
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

The fifth series of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown will launch on November 9th, it has been announced.

The date was shared during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event, which showcased upcoming series and films from the streamer – including a sneak peek at the third series of Bridgerton, and a first-look at Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

The Crown has traditionally launched in November, and the upcoming series will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

The fifth series of The Crown will launch on November 9th (Netflix)

The Wire star West (52) takes over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki replaces Emma Corrin.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and, as a mark of respect, filming was also suspended on the day of her funeral.

The launch date was just one of many announcements made by Netflix during the Tudum event, with fans also shown a clip from Tim Burton’s Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega in the title role as spooky Wednesday Addams.

Directed by Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, the series follows 16-year-old Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy and is due to launch in November.

Fans were also treated to a clip from the second series of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed fantasy series Shadow And Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels.

