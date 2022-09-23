Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 10:18

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new pregnancy

The singer appeared on Good Morning Britain.
By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

John Legend has said he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have “cautious optimism” about their new pregnancy, after losing their last one.

Model Teigen, 36, suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s third child, who they named Jack, in September 2020, and the couple shared the news with their followers on social media.

In August she announced she was pregnant again, but said she remained “nervous” about the experience.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Legend was asked how her pregnancy was progressing.

He said: “Whenever you lose a pregnancy it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one… so your optimism is a little bit tempered by that.

“But everything has been great so far and we are really excited. The kids are excited, we are all excited and can’t wait to welcome this new baby into the world.”

The couple have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

And earlier this month, Teigen disclosed that the loss of their son Jack had been due to a lifesaving abortion rather than a miscarriage.

Legend also spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, to whom he provided vocals during their respective early careers.

He said: “My career story can’t be told without Kanye’s involvement.

“We worked together on my first album, Get Lifted, he signed me to his production company, Good Music, and we made a lot of amazing music together, so I’ll always be grateful for that.

“Our friendship definitely hit a rough patch, but my career is what it is because of our collaboration.”

