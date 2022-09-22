Amy Huberman lays into her husband for collecting the wrong dog

Kenneth Fox

Amy Huberman was able to see the funny side of things when her husband Brian O'Driscoll brought home the wrong dog from the groomers.

Posting on Instagram she put up a photo of the dog that was brought home and their own dog.

In the post she said: "Stop it I can’t. Still CRYING.

"Brian going to the groomers to collect the dog and… taking home the wrong dog!

"Thought perhaps she had needed a serious groom and had taken off the darker fluff. Off they skipped. I cannot! He may defo need an oil top up on the laser eye surgery.

"Thank you to our ledge groomers for being so understanding and hope that other lovely dog enjoyed her 48 seconds in our gaff before going home

"Also I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week.

"Also, I’m not sure if I’ll ask him to give me a lift home from the hairdressers next time in case he heads off with someone else’s wife…"