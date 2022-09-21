Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The date of the 80th Golden Globes has been announced, with the ceremony’s organising body reiterating its commitment to increased diversity.

The annual awards show will return to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the landmark show, which is slated for January 10 2023.

It will be broadcast on US networks NBC and Peacock, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

It comes following a muted ceremony earlier this year, after the HFPA faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

But the HFPA announced that next year’s ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Some 103 new voters were recently added to the HFPA’s ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool.

We are ecstatic to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC January 10th, 2023! Stay tuned this December 12th for nominees! 🏆https://t.co/vRaCTM1oUf pic.twitter.com/Sxji30r08v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) September 20, 2022

The voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world.

Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern, the HFPA said.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA.

“It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television.

“The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.”

“We recognise the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” added Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes will be announced on December 12.

The ceremony will take place from 1am UK time on January 10 2023.