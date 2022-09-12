Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 13:35

Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to Queen Elizabeth

The TV star read out their messages live on This Morning.
Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to Queen Elizabeth

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Holly Willoughby has told how she was “really touched” by messages her children wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death.

The presenter, 41, encouraged her three children with husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven – to put down their feelings in writing after a visit to Buckingham Palace on the weekend to pay their respects.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, she reflected on the impact of the queen’s death with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

She said: “She was just consistently here for so many of us. So many of us never knew any different so suddenly for her not to be there…

“I think that is why on Saturday I wanted to take the children down because I think you are trying to explain it to young people. You are almost trying to understand it yourself.

“I found it quite helpful as, as I was talking to them, it was helping it sink in for myself.”

Willoughby said she had urged her children to write to the queen as a way of processing the news.

Speaking about how she had explained the ideas of service and duty to her youngest, Willoughby added: “I was trying to explain to him that whatever her passions and her loves (were) from being a little girl, this was where she was destined to go, what she was destined to do.

“All of her own passions had to be put on the backburner for her country.

“Chester, he loves football, but that would not be something he would get to do, and it was giving him that level of understanding.”

Getting out her children’s letters, Willoughby said that reading them back after the visit had “really touched” her.

In his letter, Harry described the late monarch as “the greatest queen England has ever seen” before adding: “You have done so well without Philip, I can’t imagine what it must have been like for you. I am glad you get to see him again.”

Belle, meanwhile, said she hoped the Queen was having “an outstanding time in heaven with Philip and your mother and father”.

Chester wrote only: “To your majesty, thank you for being our Queen. Lots of love. Chester.”

Their messages prompted an emotional response from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary who had joined them on This Morning.

On Sunday, Willoughby shared photos from her visit to Buckingham Palace with her 8 million Instagram followers, with one showing her daughter placing a letter onto the many flowers arranged outside.

More in this section

Fans finally get a chance to see Garth Brooks at Croke Park Fans finally get a chance to see Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Late night US talk shows devote segments to Britain's Queen Elizabeth Late night US talk shows devote segments to Britain's Queen Elizabeth
Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize
deathroyalbuckingham palacequeenitvholly willoughbyphillip schofieldthis morningthe queenwilloughbydeath of the queen
Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more