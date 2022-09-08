Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 15:46

BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for queen’s health

The broadcaster is currently airing rolling news coverage following the announcement made by Buckingham Palace
BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for queen’s health

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that Britain's Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
BBC presenter Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.

The statement said the queen was comfortable and her royal physicians recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since discussing the health concerns of the queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

The queen's son, Britain's Prince Charles and his sons, William and Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan, are among the members of the royal family who have headed to the queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.

More in this section

Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series
Lewis Capaldi: My Tourette’s diagnosis makes so much sense Lewis Capaldi: My Tourette’s diagnosis makes so much sense
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
healthbbchuw edwardsqueen elizabeth
Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’

Elton John hopes collaboration shows Britney Spears is ‘one of great pop stars’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more