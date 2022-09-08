Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 07:37

Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

The singer plays a 1950s police officer, alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Styles is embroiled in a complex love triangle with Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the new trailer for his upcoming film My Policeman.

The pop superstar plays a 1950s police officer, with Corrin as his wife Marion, and Dawson  plays museum curator Patrick, who his character falls in love with, despite homosexuality being illegal at the time.

The trailer shows clips of Styles and Corrin’s happy marriage as he slowly begins a romance with Dawson, who is accused of “destroying” their relationship.

“This love is all-consuming,” Dawson is heard to say, over close-up intimate footage.

“I pity people who don’t know what it feels like. Come with me, Just you and I.”

Styles later tells him angrily: “You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I’m supposed to think about it.”

Older versions of Styles, Corrin and Dawson are also played by Linus Roache, Taylor Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, respectively.

Orlando
My Policeman also features The Crown star Emma Corrin, who plays Styles’ wife Marion (Ian West/PA)

“He was always in your life, our lives,” McKee tells Roache, of her husband’s lover.

The film is set to premiere in select theatres on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Styles previously told Rolling Stone magazine that he did not view the film simply as a “gay story”, but a story about love and “wasted time”.

He said: “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal’.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet
Styles currently also stars in Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’. It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Styles currently also stars in Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh – which debuted at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The film has been the subject of much recent media attention due to reports of behind-the-scenes tension and uncertainty over details surrounding Shia LeBeouf’s departure from the project.

