Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 06:51

Harry Styles jokes he ‘went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’ at US tour show

The pop megastar responded to a viral video from the world-famous international film festival during a show on Wednesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Harry Styles has joked that he “went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” in response to a viral video from the world-famous international film festival.

The pop megastar recently attended the festival for the premiere of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and Pine.

In a video that caused uproar on social media, Styles was seen returning to his seat at the screening and dips his head slightly, causing Pine, who is sat next to him, to react in a confused manner.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Photo Call
Harry Styles, from left, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde ahead of the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The clip was widely circulated, though a representative for Pine told US outlet People that the idea that the singer had spat on him was “ridiculous”.

Styles has since returned to his US tour, performing in Madison Square Garden, in New York, on Wednesday night, footage of which was captured by fans.

Wearing a bright yellow and pink T-shirt, he laughed as he told fans: “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine… but fear not, we’re back.”

His words prompted screams and laughter from the audience.

