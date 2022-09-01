Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 14:13

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening

British talent including Jodie Turner-Smith and Pixie Lott were also pictured on the red carpet as the 79th annual festival kicked off on Wednesday.
Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Hillary Clinton attend Venice Film Festival opening

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and former first lady Hillary Clinton were among the famous faces at the star-studded opening of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Turner-Smith wore a long black, translucent dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow length green gloves (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

British talent including Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott were also pictured on the red carpet, as the 79th annual festival kicked off on Wednesday.

Noah Baumbach’s White Noise was the first film to be showcased at the festival, which runs until September 10.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Gerwig wore a simple black dress with a low neckline for the occasion (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The apocalyptic action film stars Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler who lives with his wife, Babette (Gerwig).

Turner-Smith also co-stars with Marvel star Don Cheadle, who play Gladney’s colleagues at the university.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Hillary Clinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film White Noise and the Venice International Film Festival opening ceremony during  (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The British actress, who is also known for films including Queen And Slim, wore a long black, translucent dress, with jewelled detailing and red lining – and completed the look with elbow length green gloves.

Gerwig wore a simple black dress with a low neckline, while Driver and Cheadle donned tuxedos for the occasion.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
English singer Lott opted for a bold, red, sleeveless playsuit on the event’s carpet (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, English singer Lott opted for a bold, red, sleeveless playsuit, and Clinton wore a flowing light-blue caftan.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Jury president Julianne Moore poses for photographers at the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Julianne Moore, who is this year’s jury president, wore a black dress with explosive patterns and a matching cape.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
French actress Catherine Deneuve was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award on the festival’s opening night (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Ahead of the White Noise screening French actress Catherine Deneuve was presented with the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The actress wore a floor-length red dress with padded shoulders to the opening ceremony.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 White Noise Red Carpet
Don Cheadle poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film White Noise and the opening ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Attendees also received a message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who once again urged the world of cinema not to remain silent on the ongoing conflict in his country.

More in this section

Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87 Charles Wilson, former editor of The Times, dies aged 87
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island
Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two Janette Manrara to return as co-host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two
showbizvenicehillary clintondon cheadlegreta gerwig
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival

World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more