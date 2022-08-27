Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 11:19

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at English pub

Pub-goers described the Matrix star as a ‘lovely person’.
‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at English pub

By Lottie Kilraine, PA

Keanu Reeves has delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub, with one resident saying the actor had “made our year”.

The John Wick star was spotted by surprised pub-goers at The Fox and Hounds, Charwelton on Wednesday.

Dianne King, 46, poses with film star Keanu Reeves at her local pub.
Dianne King, 46, poses with film star Keanu Reeves at her local pub (Dianne King/PA)

Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she did not believe it was the Matrix actor at first.

“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” Mrs King told the PA news agency.

“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised (it was him) I went over just to make sure.

“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”

 

The couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.

“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Mrs King said.

“He has made our year. What a honour.”

It has not been clarified as to why Mr Reeves was in Northamptonshire.

More in this section

Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media
Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle Harry Styles announces 2023 gig at Slane Castle
BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case
showbizkeanu reevespapa exclusivereevespa ready
Rose Ayling-Ellis urges TV channels to ‘fix problem’ and subtitle all shows

Rose Ayling-Ellis urges TV channels to ‘fix problem’ and subtitle all shows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more