Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 08:34

Prince Harry’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras said Meghan ‘means well’ with the podcast and is attacking important subjects.
Prince Harry’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast

By Mike Bedigan, PA, in Aspen, Colorado

The Duke of Sussex’s long-time friend has congratulated the Duchess of Sussex on her new podcast and her efforts to “empower women”.

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale, said Meghan “means well” with the podcast and is attacking important subjects.

The first episode of the long-awaited Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify on Tuesday, in a conversation with Meghan’s close friend, tennis great Serena Williams.

Harry, Meghan and Archie
The first episode of Meghan’s long-awaited Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)

Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier are also good friends of the Sussexes.

He spoke to the PA news agency at a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, which the duchess did not attend.

“She is always there, they have two very young children,” Figueras said.

“She’s also working very hard on her podcast that I want to congratulate her on.

“Sometimes the team has to divide to go on duty. That’s the only reason she’s not here, but she’s always here in spirit.”

Asked if he liked her new podcast he replied: “I do”.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier (pictured) are good friends of the Sussexes (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I think that she means well, she really wants to empower women and attack certain subjects that I think are important,” he said.

“So I wish her the best and I know that she cares about making the world a better place.”

In the first episode of Archetypes, Meghan shared the trauma of how her young son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on the Sussexes’ royal tour to South Africa.

More in this section

Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence’ Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence’
BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case BBC boss insists ‘no influence’ from UK government in Emily Maitlis Newsnight case
Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media Gemma Collins on self-acceptance and the dangers of social media
sussexmeghanroyalarchetypesthe duke of sussexnacho figuerasthe duchess of sussex
Brian Cox says ‘class-ridden’ system drove him to support Scottish independence

Brian Cox says ‘class-ridden’ system drove him to support Scottish independence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more