Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Avril Lavigne will be honoured with the 2,731st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it has been announced.

The Canadian popstar, known for noughties hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi, will be honoured in the category of Recording.

Lavigne, who has established herself as an uncompromising force in music and culture, has sold 40 million albums worldwide and picked up multiple awards throughout her career.

Her discography comprises albums including the septuple platinum Let Go, triple-platinum Under My Skin, double-platinum The Best Damn Thing, gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby and gold-selling Avril Lavigne, and Head Above Water.

Lavigne’s most recent release was her 2022 record Luv Sux, which featured US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is due to speak at her ceremony next week.

The singer also holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.

Her hit track Girlfriend was also the first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and her social media following exceeds 93.8 million fans worldwide.

“This isn’t Complicated, Avril Lavigne is very deserving of this Walk of Fame star and we are thrilled to be honouring her with this great honour,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Avril’s fans have been blowing up my phone asking when she will be getting her star. We are thrilled to say that the time is now.”

Lavigne’s star will be the 2,731st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony is due to take place on August 31.