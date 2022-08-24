Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 13:40

Tyson Fury and family to star in new Netflix series

The new show will follow the boxing champion as he attempts to embrace retirement.
Tyson Fury and family to star in new Netflix series

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Tyson Fury is set to give viewers an intimate look into his family life as he attempts to embrace retirement in a new Netflix documentary series.

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion will star in the series alongside his large family, including his father John, wife Paris, and the couple’s six children.

The series, currently with the working title At Home With the Furys, will show all aspects of Fury’s life, from changing nappies and doing the school run, to looking for projects to keep him busy, including a world tour to meet his fans, lavish family holidays, encounters with A-list stars and impromptu family camping trips.

Fury initially confirmed his retirement from boxing earlier this month after he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The fight was attended by a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for a boxing match in Europe.

Despite Fury’s retirement announcement, he could return to the ring to fight Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua last week for the second time.

Fury has made it clear that the bout to unify his and Usyk’s world titles will only happen if he is offered the right financial package.

If the fight were to take place, the 35-year-old Ukrainian would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.

Netflix have also announced the production of a new survival reality series set in two contrasting worlds – a camp in the wilderness and a luxury villa.

The reality show, with a working title of Edge of Paradise, will see contestants compete in a game of strategy and tactics as they use alliances and friendships to win a place in the luxury villa.

A huge cash prize will be up for grabs, however contestants must have made it into the villa to be in with a chance of winning.

The legitimacy of the contestants’ alliances will be tested when the high stakes competition series launches during the spring next year, and audiences will see how far the contestants are willing to go to make it into the villa.

The series is a co-production between producers of catfishing reality show The Circle, Studio Lambert, and RAW, the production house behind the popular dating fraudster documentary The Tinder Swindler.

More in this section

Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award
Movie review: Mr Malcolm's List delivers a chocolate box of swoon-inducing vignettes Movie review: Mr Malcolm's List delivers a chocolate box of swoon-inducing vignettes
Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister
netflixshowbiztyson furyfuryat home with the furysedge of paradise
Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration

Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more