Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration

In a short video shared on his social media, Sir Elton can be seen singing part of the song live at La Guerite beach restaurant in Cannes, France
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sir Elton John has treated fans to a “sneak peak” of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears.

The musical megastars have united for their new highly anticipated track, Hold Me Closer, which is due to be released on Friday August 26th.

In a short video shared on his social media, Sir Elton can be seen singing part of the song live at La Guerite beach restaurant, in Cannes, France.

Wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts, he sang from the DJ booth while fans cheered and filmed the performance.

 

It was the second time in a year that Elton John has delighted fans at the restaurant, having performed his collaborative song Cold Heart, which features Dua Lipa, there in August 2021.

Hold Me Closer marks Spears’ return to the music scene, amid the ongoing legal battle over her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears.

As well as new lyrics, the upbeat number features lines from Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

