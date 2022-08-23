Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 20:48

Final look at new Lord Of The Rings series ahead of its highly anticipated release

The third trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power was released on Tuesday.
Final look at new Lord Of The Rings series ahead of its highly anticipated release

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given their final taste of the new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes, ahead of its launch.

The first and second episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2nd.

The final trailer, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the series premiere, opens with an epic battle scene as Galadriel says: “My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLirO_Vq7Xo

As Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, is seen stepping onto a boat dressed in armour and holding a sword, she can be heard saying: “Stand with me. Ours was no chance meeting.”

Over an ensuing montage of some of the series’ key characters, she continues: “Not fate, nor destiny. Ours was the work of something greater.”

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

As the trailer continues to show a series of dramatic moments, a voice can be heard saying: “Each of us, every one, must decide who we shall be.”

Following on from the release of two trailers in July, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

A snippet is shown of Halbrand, played by Charlie Vickers, behind bars as he says: “I’m not the hero you seek,” before the trailer cuts to Disa telling Durin IV: “One day, this will be your kingdom.”

A selection of tense scenes bring the trailer to a close with Galadriel saying: “There is a tempest in me,” before being told: “You have fought long enough Galadriel. Put up your sword.”

To which Galadriel replies: “Without it, what am I to be?”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2nd, with new episodes available weekly.

More in this section

Actor James Nesbitt pays himself dividends of £460,000 over two years Actor James Nesbitt pays himself dividends of £460,000 over two years
Vanessa Feltz to join TalkTV after announcing BBC departure Vanessa Feltz to join TalkTV after announcing BBC departure
Movie review: Fisherman's Friends: One and All is a wonderful fish-out-of-water story Movie review: Fisherman's Friends: One and All is a wonderful fish-out-of-water story
showbizamazon primelotrthe rings of powerjrr tolkienlord of the rings: the rings of power
Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award

Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more