Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 10:16

Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting

The actor defended the process in a recent interview.
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Andrew Garfield says he is “bothered by the misconception” surrounding method acting, saying that the process is about “living truthfully”.

The Spider-Man actor, 39, said those that claimed the practice was “bullshit” did not know what it was, and said he had “wild, trippy experiences” while preparing for roles.

Speaking to Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he said: “There’s been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is.

“People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set.

 

“It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.

He continued: “I’m kind of bothered by the misconception, I’m kind of bothered by this idea that ‘method acting is f****** bullshit.’

“I don’t think you know what method acting is if you’re calling it bullshit, or you’ve just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor but actually isn’t acting the method at all.

“It’s also very private, I think the process…I don’t want people to see the pipes of my toilet, how the sausage is made.”

Speaking about his preparations for his role Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence, he revealed he had fasted and abstained from sex over a six-month period.

“It was very cool, man,” he said said.

“I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time.”

More in this section

Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74 Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74
Movie review: Fisherman's Friends: One and All is a wonderful fish-out-of-water story Movie review: Fisherman's Friends: One and All is a wonderful fish-out-of-water story
Vanessa Feltz to join TalkTV after announcing BBC departure Vanessa Feltz to join TalkTV after announcing BBC departure
showbizactingandrew garfieldactorlanguage warningmarc marongarfieldmethod actingwtf
Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award

Masai Graham wins Edinburgh Fringe funniest joke award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more