Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II

The wildlife show is a sequel to the ground-breaking 2011 series.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Pop superstar Camila Cabello and Academy-Award winning composer Hans Zimmer have written and recorded an original song for the upcoming trailer of Frozen Planet II – narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The soundtrack titled Take Me Back Home “captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance,” the executive producer of Frozen Planet II said.

It also marks the first time a new song has been written to support a BBC One natural history series.

Hans Zimmer
German composer Hans Zimmer (BBC/PA)

The Havana singer, 25, said: “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer.

“Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming.

“I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Cabello’s vocals supported by the orchestration of Zimmer will be heard on the extended trailer which features wolves hunting bison across vast snowy plains, killer whales stalking their prey and rarely-seen Siberian tigers padding through white snow, the BBC said.

Dune and Top Gun: Maverick composer Zimmer said: “It was hugely exciting composing and recording Take Me Back Home with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice.

New BBC documentary Seven Worlds, One Planet
Sir David Attenborough (Alex Board/PA)

“The Bleeding Fingers team (musical collaborators) and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

A sequel to 2011’s ground-breaking series, Frozen Planet II is a “six-episode journey through earth’s magical icy lands including the north and south poles,” the BBC said.

The soundtrack will globally debut on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James on August 26 ahead of the first-look trailer launching at midday.

Mark Brownlow, executive producer of Frozen Planet II, said: “Frozen Planet II is a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes.

“Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change. Hans and Camila’s profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.”

The series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

