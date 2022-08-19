Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 21:52

I hope Boris is flattered by Kenneth Branagh playing him, says This England director

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.
I hope Boris is flattered by Kenneth Branagh playing him, says This England director

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Director Michael Winterbottom said Sir Kenneth Branagh has done a “great job” portraying Boris Johnson in new series This England and hopes the UK prime minister is “flattered” by the casting.

The five-part series follows Mr Johnson as he grapples with Covid-19, Brexit and controversy in his personal and political life.

Winterbottom, 61, said Branagh agreed to star in the series after reading the first draft of the script, which he co-wrote with Kieron Quirke.

Greed European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Michael Winterbottom (PA)

He told Deadline: “Ken said yes. But he only had eight weeks, in March and April, so I was like, ‘OK, that sounds just about possible.’

“Who else would play Boris Johnson? I hope Boris is flattered that we picked Kenneth Branagh to play him. Ken’s done a great job but, to be honest, it’s not a character piece.

“Boris/Ken is just the central character in the story. With everyone else, we’re really just looking at their work in relation to this pandemic.

“You don’t see anyone’s back story, you don’t see who they are, their families, you just see what they’re doing in relation to the pandemic.

“So, in a way, it’s the narrative of the pandemic that drives the whole series.”

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Kenneth Branagh (PA)

It is based on the first-hand evidence of people inside Number 10th, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and hospitals and care homes across the country.

Winterbottom said: “Boris is just one strand that runs through it because it’s really a mosaic of lots of different stories. The most enjoyable part was the research because we started it straight after the first wave in June 2020.

“We got to talk to lots of scientists, people working at Sage, lots of doctors, nurses, care-home workers and people that had Covid.

“So it’s a collage of all their stories interwoven into a diary almost. It’s really a diary, or chronicle, or calendar of the first wave, so it finishes at the end of May 2020.”

The director said the writing process for the series, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, was “pretty fast”, while the editing has taken more time.

This England – Sky drama
Sir Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as his wife Carrie Johnson (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)

He emphasised he was “just trying to chronicle what happened” and worked to capture the sense of trying to catch up with the virus in the series.

He added: “My assumption is, and I think it’s true, that everyone was trying to do their best. No one wanted to make mistakes.

“The virus was spreading incredibly quickly. If you think about what was happening at the beginning of March 2020, eight days later it was a totally different situation, so the idea of the rhythm of the series is to try and keep that pace.

“As you’re watching the series, you’re reminded about all these things that you remember living through.

“One moment it seemed to be just something that was happening in China, the next moment it was happening in Italy, then it was with us in the UK, but not too bad, and then suddenly it was everywhere.”

Ophelia Lovibond, who starred in Guardians Of The Galaxy, portrays the prime minister’s wife Carrie Symonds, while Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan plays former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The Sky Original drama will premiere on September 21st.

More in this section

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders
Most TV critics applaud House of the Dragon, others find it less magical Most TV critics applaud House of the Dragon, others find it less magical
Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed
showbizskymichael winterbottomsir kenneth branaghthis englandwinterbottomophelia lovibond
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more