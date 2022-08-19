Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 19:38

Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed

The Canadian actor will join the show’s fourth series as famous author and college tutor Thomas Molloy.
Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education as the filming of the show’s latest series gets under way in Wales.

The 39-year-old Canadian actor is best known for his portrayal of David Rose in hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene.

Levy is set to join the critically acclaimed Netlfix series as Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve Wiley’s US course tutor at an Ivy League college.

The British comedy-drama series follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face a variety of teenage dilemmas, including relationships, sexual identity and sexual assault.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, will also return to his role as Eric Effiong for the fourth series of Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells will also make their highly-anticipated return.

Filming of series four is currently under way in Wales and will continue until 2023.

The upcoming series will begin shortly after the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis, played by Butterfield, and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Dan Levy starring as Thomas Molloy alongside Emma Mackey as Maeve (Netflix/PA)

Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, whilst Eric is praying they will not be losers again.

However Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students as they come face to face with the college’s progressive students.

The Moordale students are shocked to find daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability focus and a group of teenagers who are popular for being kind.

Moordale’s top student Viv, played by Chinenye Ezeudu, is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while former school sports star Jackson, portrayed by Kedar Williams-Stirling, is still struggling to get over his love interest Cal, played by Dua Saleh.

Wood’s namesake Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-level and son of Moordale’s disgraced former headteacher Adam, played by Swindells, grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve, portrayed by Mackey, is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Back in the UK Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

Alongside Levy, the cast will also welcome Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther, best known for her role in 2021 TV series Kamikaze.

Newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua will all make their Sex Education debuts.

More in this section

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s
netflixshowbizgillian andersonncuti gatwasex educationdan levylevyasa butterfieldemma mackeyaimee lou woodconnor swindellsthaddea graham
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more