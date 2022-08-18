Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:52

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

She was the first deaf actor to have a regular role on the BBC soap.
Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis to leave EastEnders

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis said she will “treasure” her time on EastEnders after announcing her departure from the BBC show.

The 27-year-old, who plays Frankie Lewis, is the first deaf actor to play a regular character on the soap.

Since joining in 2020, Ayling-Ellis has been involved in a number of big storylines, including Frankie discovering she is the daughter of Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter, who was abused as a child.

Speaking of her departure, she said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

“I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said the EastEnders team are “incredibly proud” of everything Ayling-Ellis has achieved, describing her as a “trailblazer.”

He added: “I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.”

The actress won Strictly’s glitterball trophy last year alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice, marking a historic win on the BBC One show as she became the first deaf contestant to take part.

The pair later won the must-see moment award at the Baftas for their silent dance on the show.

More in this section

Emmerdale aerial photos unveiled as soap celebrates 50th anniversary Emmerdale aerial photos unveiled as soap celebrates 50th anniversary
Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
bbcshowbizeastendersstrictly come dancingrose ayling-ellisaylingellis
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more