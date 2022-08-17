Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 21:55

ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in LA court

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, appeared in person in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday to enter the pleas.
ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in LA court

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, following an incident in Los Angeles last November.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, appeared in person in an LA court on Wednesday to enter the pleas.

He was dressed in a dark suit, glasses and wore a black face mask and spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge his rights.

During the incident, Mayers, 33, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, identified as fellow rapper ASAP Relli, before allegedly firing it in his direction in a subsequent confrontation.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna appeared in person in an LA court on Wednesday to enter the pleas (Ian West/PA)

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, is a former friend of Mayers, but filed a lawsuit against him last week.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress”.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff.

“In both instances, defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.”

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

Ephron has requested damages of $25,000 dollars (€24,000) over the incident, plus additional damages to cover his medical bills.

Judge Victoria B Wilson handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times and set a preliminary trial date of November 2nd.

Mayers’ bail has been set at $550,000 which he has paid.

More in this section

Emmerdale aerial photos unveiled as soap celebrates 50th anniversary Emmerdale aerial photos unveiled as soap celebrates 50th anniversary
Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday Madonna shares pictures of Sicilian getaway to mark 64th birthday
Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases Cineworld warns of weak audience numbers until November over ‘limited’ releases
los angelesshowbiznewsrockyasap rockyasap relli
Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Blink-182 and Metallica drummers join line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more