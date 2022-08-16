Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 10:21

Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony

The US rapper’s sister and grandmother both spoke at the event in Los Angeles on Monday, which would have marked his 35th birthday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The family of Nipsey Hussle have paid tribute to the US rapper as a “notorious, legendary one-of-one” as he was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Hussle’s sister and grandmother both spoke at the event in Los Angeles on Monday, which would have marked his 35th birthday.

The rapper, whose real name was Airmiess Asghedom, was fatally shot in 2019, by Eric Holder Jr, following a chance meeting outside the rapper’s Los Angeles clothing store.

He had just released his major-label debut album, which earned him his first Grammy nomination.

Nipsey Hussle Walk of Fame Star
Hussle was a widely beloved figure in Los Angeles, especially in the South LA area where he grew up and remained after gaining fame, buying property and opening businesses.

At the Walk Of Fame ceremony his sister Samantha Smith praised him as a “pillar of our family and the community”.

“Nip would be touched and amazed and encouraged by all the love and support you’ve been giving us since day one,” she told the large crowds gathered at the event.

“Today is bittersweet but proud is an understatement. Nip the great, look at what you did. I’m in awe but I’m not surprised.”

Nipsey Hussle Walk of Fame Star
Hussle’s sister and grandmother both spoke at the event in Los Angeles on Monday, which would have marked his 35th birthday (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

“You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes far before the accolades caught up.”

She continued: “You’ve affected so many lives in the realest ways, you’ve been a pillar in our family and in the community since day one.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.

“You’ve demonstrated to the world what it feels like to be a true leader, a hero, and your dedication, hard work and patience prevailed.

“You are the notorious legendary one of one. Life is what you make of it and you made a movement.”

Nipsey Hussle Walk of Fame Star
Hussle’s grandmother Margaret Boutee also took to the stage to accept the honour on behalf of her family, and said that her grandson had been ‘the love of my life’ (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Hussle’s grandmother Margaret Boutee also took to the stage to accept the honour on behalf of her family, and said that her grandson had been “the love of my life”.

“(He was) always very respectful,” she said, drawing cheers and applause from fans.

“I miss him but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together.

“He will never be gone in my heart, he lives forever.

“Nipsey I love you, I miss you but you’re close at heart always, God bless you, God bless everyone.”

Also present at the event was Hussle’s longtime partner Lauren London, their six-year-old son, Kross Ermias, and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.

“I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London said in her own speech.

“This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honoured by this moment.”

Following his death, Hussle was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Centre, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Awarded in the category of Recording, his star is the 2,729th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

