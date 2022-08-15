Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 08:53

Harry and Meghan to visit Britain next month

The couple will attend a number of charity events in both the UK and Germany.
By Genevieve Holl-Allen, PA

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next month to attend charity events.

Harry and Meghan will also visit Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesperson said.

The couple will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5th.

Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others.

They will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8th.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

