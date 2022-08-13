Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 19:05

Singer Fleur East named early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

This comes as the BBC has confirmed the 15 famous faces who will take to the dancefloor this autumn.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Singer Fleur East has been named as the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes are offering odds of 7/2 on The X Factor runner-up taking home the glitterball trophy this year.

Her biggest competition is TV presenter Helen Skelton and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, according to the betting company – who have placed both their odds at 6/1.

This comes after the BBC confirmed the 15 famous faces who will take to the dancefloor when the competition returns in September.

There is currently a four-way tie for the next most likely to clinch the crown – with Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Kiss radio host Tyler West all placed at 8/1 odds.

Blue Peter turns 60
Helen Skelton is currently placed joint second to win the dance competition (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coming into the show with the worst odds currently are former England footballer Tony Adams at 28/1 and Loose Women star Kaye Adams at 33/1.

Completing the 15-strong line-up is Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, EastEnders actor James Bye, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Nicola McGeady, of Ladbrokes, said: “Helen Skelton has instantly attracted money to win the glitterball trophy after she was the final name added to the Strictly line-up.

“She is now second favourite, with just Fleur East considered her biggest competition”.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Loose Women star Kaye Adams has been given some of the lowest odds by Ladbrokes at 33/1 (Ian West/PA)

Following the line-up confirmation, it will soon be revealed who each of the contestants will be partnered up with for the new series.

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant, and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice won the show last year.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio after social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic had prevented it for a few years.

Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show is scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

