Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 09:27

Timothee Chalamet shares first glimpse of cannibal love story Bones And All

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.
Timothee Chalamet shares first glimpse of cannibal love story Bones And All

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Timothee Chalamet has shared a first glimpse of upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It is due to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, before general release in November.

The story follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

Bones and All is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The film earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor and also starred Armie Hammer.

The actor, 26, shared a short teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday, following a series of bones related tweets.

More in this section

Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash
Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted Belfast to submit official bid to host Eurovision if shortlisted
‘Dreams do come true’ – Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton welcome first child ‘Dreams do come true’ – Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton welcome first child
showbizvenice film festivaltimothee chalametchalametsir mark rylancebones and allluca guadagninotaylor russell
Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary by US state police

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more