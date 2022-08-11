Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis of ‘threatening’ her with public serving

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Olivia Wilde has accused former partner Jason Sudeikis of “threatening” her by having her served with legal papers onstage in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The actress and director claimed the actor could have had the documents delivered “discreetly” but had chosen to do so “in the most aggressive manner possible”.

Wilde was served with the documents in a brown envelope while promoting her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April.

Following the incident, representatives for Sudeikis said the actor had no prior knowledge of how the legal documents would be delivered (PA)

Footage showed the filmmaker appearing surprised after opening the envelope.

In documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde stated: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 until late 2020 and are parents of eight-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five (PA)

Following the incident at CinemaCon representatives for Sudeikis confirmed the documents were related to the jurisdiction of the couple’s children, but said the actor had no prior knowledge of how they would be delivered.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 until late 2020 and are parents of eight-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

Wilde in December said she was “happier” than she has ever been after commencing her relationship with former One Direction singer Harry Styles.