Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 06:23

Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident on Friday morning.
Hollywood star Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US actress Anne Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness following a collision that left her vehicle “engulfed in flames,” a representative has confirmed.

Heche (53) was taken to hospital following the incident on Friday morning in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles and remains in a critical condition.

She is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres – the pair began dating in 1997 before separating in 2000 – and is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.

“Previous reports stating that Anne Heche was stable were inaccurate,” a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche (left) is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Photo: PA

Pictures and video footage obtained by US media outlet TMZ following the incident showed Ms Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured severely damaged at the scene.

The vehicle struck a two-storey home and “erupted in heavy fire” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

“59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” an LAFD report stated.

“One female adult [was] found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

The LAFD also confirmed to the PA news agency that the vehicle had driven 30ft into the residence but that the home’s occupant had escaped without injury.

The building was left “uninhabitable”, spokesman Brian Humphrey added.

More in this section

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together
Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship - reports Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship - reports
los angelescollisionshowbizanne hechelapdhechelafd
Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric

Movie review: Where is Anne Frank is heavy-handed with timely political rhetoric

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more