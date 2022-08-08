Barry Keoghan shares picture of newborn son and reveals name

James Cox

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has shared a picture of his newborn son and revealed his name.

The 29-year-old Batman star recently welcomed his first child with partner Alyson Sandro.

The couple have named their son Brando.

Alongside a picture of the happy couple with Brandon, Keoghan captioned an Instagram post: "Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O."

Keoghan revealed they were expecting a baby in a post on Father's Day.

The Dubliner, who has appeared in films such as Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will next hit cinema screens in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

Keoghan will star in the film alongside Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell.