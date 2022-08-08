Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 17:14

Barry Keoghan shares picture of newborn son and reveals name

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has shared a picture of his newborn son and revealed his name. 
Barry Keoghan shares picture of newborn son and reveals name

James Cox

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has shared a picture of his newborn son and revealed his name.

The 29-year-old Batman star recently welcomed his first child with partner Alyson Sandro.

The couple have named their son Brando.

Alongside a picture of the happy couple with Brandon, Keoghan captioned an Instagram post:  "Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O."

Keoghan revealed they were expecting a baby in a post on Father's Day.

The Dubliner, who has appeared in films such as Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will next hit cinema screens in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

Keoghan will star in the film alongside Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell.

More in this section

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans to move in together
Love Islanders Summer and Coco share fiery exchange during the show’s reunion Love Islanders Summer and Coco share fiery exchange during the show’s reunion
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship - reports Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship - reports
babydunkirkbatmanbarry keoghanalyson sandrothe killing of a sacred deer
Museum to return ownership of looted items as ‘moral’ thing to do

Museum to return ownership of looted items as ‘moral’ thing to do

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more