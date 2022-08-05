Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 10:28

Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel

Chief executive David Zaslav said the company would focus on the ‘quality’ of upcoming blockbusters in order to ‘protect the DC brand’
Warner Bros considering DC restructure to rival success of Marvel

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Warner Bros bosses are reportedly considering a restructure of the DC superhero franchise and the implementation of a 10-year plan, to emulate the success of their Marvel competitors.

Chief executive David Zaslav said the company would focus on the “quality” of upcoming blockbusters in order to “protect the DC brand”.

It comes shortly after the company announced it would be scrapping its upcoming Batgirl movie, filmed entirely in Glasgow, five months before the scheduled 2022 release.

Aquaman Premiere – London
DC films still due to hit theatres include sequels to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa (Ian West/PA)

DC films still due to hit theatres include sequels to Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, Shazam! as well as Black Adam and The Flash, the latter starring Ezra Miller.

Zaslav made the comments during the Warner Bros Q2 earnings report on Thursday, according to US media.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” he said.

“We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.

“We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”

2022 Comic Con – Marvel Studios Panel
It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced extensive plans, stretching into 2026, for the next stages of the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) (Richard Shotwell/AP)

It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced extensive plans, stretching into 2026, for the next stages of the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU).

In a showcase at the recent San Diego Comic Con, Feige revealed details of the upcoming Phases Five and Six of the MCU, which are set to feature the return of popular superheroes.

“(DC’s plan is) very similar to the structure Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige put together very effectively at Disney,” Zaslav said the earnings report.

“We think we can build a much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC.

“As part of that, we are going to focus on quality. We are not going to release any film before it’s ready… DC is something we can make better.”

Batgirl, due to star Hollywood A-listers Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was scrapped after test screenings and Warner Bros say it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max.

Production reportedly cost an estimated $70 million and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news and that they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

“The objective is to grow the DC brand. To grow the DC characters,” Zaslav said.

“But also, our job is to protect the DC brand, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

More in this section

Idris Elba: Motorsports industry needs to diversify to secure its future Idris Elba: Motorsports industry needs to diversify to secure its future
Kym Marsh becomes second celebrity to sign up for Strictly Kym Marsh becomes second celebrity to sign up for Strictly
Craig Doyle says This Morning presenting stint is a ‘complete roller coaster’ Craig Doyle says This Morning presenting stint is a ‘complete roller coaster’
showbizglasgowwarner brosmarvelkevin feigedcaquamanbatmansupermanjason momoabatgirlbrendan fraserleslie gracemichael keatonezra millerbob igerdavid  zaslav
Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus

Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more