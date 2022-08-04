Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 21:45

Louise Thompson feels ‘lucky to be alive’ for partner Ryan Libbey’s birthday

The couple have been open about how they have both had mental health struggles since their son’s traumatic birth.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Louise Thompson has celebrated her partner Ryan Libbey’s 32nd birthday saying she feels “lucky to be alive and standing by his side” as she continues to suffer health problems following her traumatic childbirth experience.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, shared a collection of photos to Instagram of Libbey with their son Leo-Hunter and praised him for being “the best dad and partner she could ask for”.

The couple have been open about how they are both suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since their son’s traumatic incident at the end of 2021.

Thompson wrote a sweet message on Instagram, saying: “Happy birthday to without a doubt the best egg I know.

“@ryan.libbey Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky to be alive and to be standing by your side.

“I get to spend the day with you in person which means I can wax lyrical to your face about how amazing you are and whisper all the gushy words that I know you’d rather I didn’t share over insta or in public because contrary to the world of TV and social media you’re a particularly private guy.”

She continued: “Having said that, I want to share a quick note because everyone needs to know how great you are and to wish you happy birthday in the comments… firstly, the world would be a much better place with more you’s in it.

“You are the best dad and partner I could ask for. In fact I don’t know what I would do without you, I freak out at the thought, but I won’t make this about me or about this mental journey we’re on, instead today is about spoiling youuuuuuuu and making sure you have the best bloody birthday as a first time dad as poss.

“I hope you relax and laugh lots and lots”, signing off the tribute “Love you to the moon and back”.

Aladdin 2nd Anniversary Party – London
Fitness trainer Ryan Libbey is also suffering from PTSD since the traumatic incident (David Jensen/PA)

Thompson revealed in July that she had been readmitted to the hospital after doctors noted “alarming blood test results”, but was released shortly after.

The TV personality was previously diagnosed with PTSD and has suffered numerous health issues since suffering complications while giving birth to her Leo-Hunter.

She said in July that fitness trainer Libbey is also suffering from PTSD and “still lies awake all night” to check on her and “probably feels guilty” he could not have helped more during the distressing incident.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters, while partner Libbey joined the cast in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

